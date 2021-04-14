Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of CNTB opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

