Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

