Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
