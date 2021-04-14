Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSS remained flat at $$3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,834. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

