ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ContraFect in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ContraFect’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.95 on Monday. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $155.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 213,873 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 475,029 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

