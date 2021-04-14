Contrasting NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -10.00% -9.51% Spero Therapeutics -768.15% -93.43% -72.17%

This table compares NextCure and Spero Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $6.35 million 40.34 -$33.74 million ($2.15) -4.32 Spero Therapeutics $18.15 million 21.15 -$60.92 million ($3.35) -3.88

NextCure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spero Therapeutics. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NextCure has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextCure and Spero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 1 4 5 0 2.40 Spero Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

NextCure presently has a consensus price target of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 142.95%. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.75, suggesting a potential upside of 151.73%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than NextCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of NextCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextCure beats Spero Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing NC410, which is in Phase I for novel immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by an immune modulator called Leukocyte-Associated Immunoglobulin-like Receptor 1; and NC762, an immunomedicine targeting a molecule called human B7 homolog 4 protein, or B7-H4. Its discovery and research programs include an antibody in preclinical evaluation of other potential novel immunomodulatory molecules. NextCure, Inc. has a license agreement with Yale University. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; license agreement with Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; collaboration agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop SPR720 for the treatment of lung infections caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

