Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,804 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,740,000 after acquiring an additional 139,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $254,847,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

