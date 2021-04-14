CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will post $157.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.30 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $147.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $686.80 million to $703.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.56.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 476.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74,824 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,587,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.62. The company had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.