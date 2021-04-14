Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $67,269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 65,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,050. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

