Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 748,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $19,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

OFC opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OFC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

