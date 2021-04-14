Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$10.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as high as C$6.53 and last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 958686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.00%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

