Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Coty alerts:

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock remained flat at $$8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,893,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.