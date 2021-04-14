Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Down 2.6%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $271.43 and last traded at $272.01. Approximately 25,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,368,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.31.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.10.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,590 shares of company stock worth $53,721,945 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

