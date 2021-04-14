Courier Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Comments


