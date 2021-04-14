Courier Capital LLC Invests $231,000 in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

