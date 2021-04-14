Courier Capital LLC Invests $316,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,990,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,154. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,227 shares of company stock valued at $36,095,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

