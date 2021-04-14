Courier Capital LLC Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $170.27. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

