Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €51.00 by UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.77 ($72.67).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €57.52 ($67.67) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €58.16 and its 200-day moving average is €51.58.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

