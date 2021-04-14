CPChain Market Cap Reaches $9.94 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $963,090.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.49 or 0.00474164 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006320 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00024593 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.98 or 0.03433232 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

