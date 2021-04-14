Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

LON:CWK traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,774 ($49.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,342. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 3,144 ($41.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,525.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,508.43.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.58), for a total value of £11,942 ($15,602.30). Insiders sold 2,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300 over the last ninety days.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.