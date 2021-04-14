Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CRARY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.46. 57,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

