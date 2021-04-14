Credit Suisse AG Buys New Holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Luna Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 44,045 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. Equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Luna Innovations Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

