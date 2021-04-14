Credit Suisse AG Invests $176,000 in HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143,486 shares in the last quarter.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. HighPoint Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $20.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($3.28). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 5,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $48,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

