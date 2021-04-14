Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OneSmart International Education Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OneSmart International Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSmart International Education Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 130,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSmart International Education Group alerts:

Shares of OneSmart International Education Group stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $365.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for the students of kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers premium tutoring services for exam preparation under OneSmart VIP brand; young children services, including Chinese language, mathematics, science, and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.