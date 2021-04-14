Credit Suisse Group Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $85.00

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07. Affirm has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affirm stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit