Credit Suisse Group Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $85.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07. Affirm has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affirm stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.