Credit Suisse Group’s (CS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

