Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.24

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 8190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Several research analysts have commented on CRTO shares. JMP Securities raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

