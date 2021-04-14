Critical Contrast: Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Summer Energy and SSE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SSE 1 4 5 0 2.40

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and SSE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.19 -$10.73 million N/A N/A SSE $8.65 billion 2.52 -$75.01 million $1.06 19.69

Summer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSE.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -5.68% -260.15% -17.32% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SSE beats Summer Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

