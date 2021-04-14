Critical Review: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

This table compares Crown Castle International and Douglas Emmett’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.77 billion 13.26 $860.00 million $5.69 31.13 Douglas Emmett $936.68 million 6.06 $363.71 million $2.10 15.40

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Douglas Emmett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 13.09% 7.57% 1.93% Douglas Emmett 34.90% 7.53% 3.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crown Castle International and Douglas Emmett, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 3 10 0 2.77 Douglas Emmett 0 9 1 0 2.10

Crown Castle International currently has a consensus target price of $178.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Crown Castle International pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Douglas Emmett on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.