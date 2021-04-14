CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,789 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $216.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of -450.72 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.84.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

