CryptoFranc Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $48,532.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars.

