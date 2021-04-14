CryptoTask (CTASK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00002475 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market cap of $2.46 million and $584,027.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.40 or 0.00271480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.03 or 0.00752377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,867.84 or 0.99573847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.47 or 0.00852861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,573,203 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

