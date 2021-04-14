Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Down 82.0% in March

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,898,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTYX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 761,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Curative Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

About Curative Biotechnology

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

