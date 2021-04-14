Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) Short Interest Down 82.0% in March

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTYX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,898,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTYX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 761,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Curative Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.22.
About Curative Biotechnology
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.