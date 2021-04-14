CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

NASDAQ CVAC traded up $6.96 on Wednesday, hitting $102.61. 1,502,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,295. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,780,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

