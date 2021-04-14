CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

