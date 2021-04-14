D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DEH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 56,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,996. D8 has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D8 in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of D8 in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of D8 by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in D8 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in D8 during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

