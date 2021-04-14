DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

ELF opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $817,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,692. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

