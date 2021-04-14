DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Boise Cascade in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

