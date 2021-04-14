Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DMTGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Daily Mail and General Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DMTGF stock remained flat at $$12.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Daily Mail and General Trust has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

