Danaher Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,749 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 1,901 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $242.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.52. Danaher has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

