Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $9.86 on Monday. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

