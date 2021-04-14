Datum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.78 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 93.2% against the dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00060278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00090309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.00634752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00032730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00036871 BTC.

About Datum

DAT is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

