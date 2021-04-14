David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00.
  • On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 16th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 1,074,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,094. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $890,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 201,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

