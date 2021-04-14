DEAPcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.40 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00064199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.14 or 0.00688674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036191 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.