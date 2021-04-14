DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.04 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 108.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

