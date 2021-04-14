DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,191 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

