DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 45,650 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,650 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 170,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

