Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

