Demars Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. 102,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.