Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF makes up 1.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of IYK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.90. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.58. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $183.30.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

