Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1,223.8% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 62,024 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.60.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

